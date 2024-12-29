HARINGEY BORO 3 BASILDON UTD 3

DIV 1 NORTH

By Leo Usher-Murray

■ HARINGEY Borough rescued a point against ten-man Basildon with a late penalty.

Basildon took an early lead when Reece Robinson scored a header that snuck into the bottom corner.

Haringey equalised via Matty Young who drilled a low shot into the bottom-right corner.

Haringey took the lead when Scott Mitchell flicked the ball into the net from a cross, while the half ended with Luke Edgar of Basildon being sent off.

George Scales equalised for Basildon with a wonder free-kick, before Scales got a second. In injury time, Young scored a penalty to re...