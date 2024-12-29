NEWMARKET TOWN 0 FELIXSTOWE & WU 4

DIV 1 NORTH

By Stuart Daynes

■LEADERS Felixstowe & Walton United march on after an impressive all-round display in west Suffolk.

Charlie Warren scored a brilliant opener after 15 minutes, curling into the far corner after Sam Ford and Rob Harvey’s great work. The pressure continued throughout the half with wave after wave of attack and some breathtaking football causing havoc in all areas.

Warren set up two more before the break, threading a ball through for Cameron Forde-Brown to finish well and then sending his corner in to Tom Warren to head home. Callum Harrison...