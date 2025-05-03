Connect with us

Dartford

Dartford vs Dover Athletic: Jake Leberl makes a big entrance

Jake Leberl says Dover Athletic are perfectly relaxed ahead of tomorrow’s Isthmian Premier play-off final at Dartford – they’re just happy to be preparing for big games again.
RU BEAUTY! Ruben Soares-Junior has been a huge hit for Dover this season PICTURE: Nicky Hayes

By Matt Badcock

Dartford v Dover Athletic Monday, 3pm
Jake Leberl says Dover Athletic are perfectly relaxed ahead of tomorrow’s Isthmian Premier play-off final at Dartford – they’re just happy to be preparing for big games again.
It’s been a tough few years for the Whites following two relegations in three seasons from the National League to the Isthmian Premier.
It’s not all that long ago that the Kent club were pushing for the Football League under Chris Kinnear.
Current boss Leberl was Kinnear’s assistant back then and has led the come-back story in Kent this season.

RU BEAUTY! Ruben...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Dartford