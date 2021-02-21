Trident Leagues stand by for PM’s roadmap

By David Richardson

THE ALLIANCE Committee board will weigh up their options on the future of the Step 3 and 4 season this week once Boris Johnson has laid out his lockdown restrictions roadmap tomorrow.

Fixtures across the Isthmian League, Northern Premier League and Southern League have been paused since the beginning of November with ‘non-elite’ football forced to stop due to Covid lockdowns.

The FA have surveyed all clubs to gather views on how the season should be concluded while the Trident Leagues believe the season should be made null and void although opinions vary among Step 5 and ...