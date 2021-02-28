NPL chairman Mark Harris: Door is open for promotion but plans must be robost

By Matt Badcock

BEST FEET FORWARD: Football at Steps 4-6 could still be in line for a major reshuffle for next season despite this season being ‘curtailed’ this week

MARK HARRIS says the Northern Premier League are “extremely amenable” to the pyramid restructure that will see an eighth division at Step 4 being back on the table for next season – but says the mechanism must be robust so the legal eagles don’t swoop.

The FA’s plans for a pure pyramid being introduced for the 2020-21 season were put on hold following the Covid-19 outbreak that led to Steps 3-6 being declared null and void l...