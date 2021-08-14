Stafford Rangers 3-1 Morpeth Town: Joel’s joy as Rangers rally to late win

By Sam Collins

STAFFORD R 3

MORPETH TN 1

TWO late goals secured the points for Stafford Rangers against Morpeth Town in a fiery encounter.

The first real chance of the game came when from a free-kick from Stafford’s James O’Neill was headed goalwards, forcing a good stop from the keeper Daniel Lawson.

Stafford’s second clear chance on 24 minutes resulted in a goal thanks to Joel Kempton as he slotted the ball home from a throw.

He very nearly doubled his and Stafford’s tally on the stroke of half-time, taking advantage of an error to run in on goal only to drag his effort wide.

Morpeth ca...