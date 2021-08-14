Runcorn Linnets 2-0 Widnes: Debutant scores with as Linnets claim win

By Dave Bettley

RUNCORN LINNETS 2

WIDNES 0

A CROWD of 704 saw the Halton derby go the Linnets’ way.

The hosts took the lead, with debutant Laurence Smith unleashing a 22-yard drive into the top corner after being fed by Eden Gumbs.

It inspired Runcorn to take control after the break, dictating from midfield. Widnes defended sometimes too robustly, attracting four cards.

From the hour, sub Ryan Watters was Widnes’ most creative player, but was hampered by fellow sub Liam Kennington seeing red for a late challenge after three minutes on the pitch.

Their fate was sealed after 76, when Iwan ...