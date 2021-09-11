Matlock Town 2-1 Stalybridge Celtic: Celtic are left to feel the Byrne

By Ian Richardson
MATLOCK TOWN 2
Byrne 46, 53
STALYBRIDGE C 1
Bakkor 45 (pen)
FINISH: Matlock Town midfielder Alex Byrne scores
PICTURE: Simon Davies/ Pro Sport Images
ALEX BYRNE turned the game around for Matlock with two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half after Stalybridge had taken a shock lead.
The points move Matlock up from third to second, the Gladiators being level on points with leaders South Shields, but with a game in hand.
Matlock boss Paul Phillips was happy with the result.
“I can’t remember Stalybridge having any shots at Shaun (Rowley) in the game...
