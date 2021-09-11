Matlock Town 2-1 Stalybridge Celtic: Celtic are left to feel the Byrne

By Ian Richardson

MATLOCK TOWN 2

Byrne 46, 53

STALYBRIDGE C 1

Bakkor 45 (pen)

FINISH: Matlock Town midfielder Alex Byrne scores

PICTURE: Simon Davies/ Pro Sport Images

ALEX BYRNE turned the game around for Matlock with two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half after Stalybridge had taken a shock lead.

The points move Matlock up from third to second, the Gladiators being level on points with leaders South Shields, but with a game in hand.

Matlock boss Paul Phillips was happy with the result.

“I can’t remember Stalybridge having any shots at Shaun (Rowley) in the game...