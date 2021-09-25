South Shields 3-2 Warrington Town: Shields put in a Briggs effort!

By Tom Simmonds
SOUTH SHIELDS 3
Osei 5, Briggs 29, 59 (2 pens)
WARRINGTON TN 2
Buckley 66, Reid 85
WE’RE IN FRONT: Alex Kempster, No11, looks on as Darius Osei scores South Shields’ first goal
PICTURE: Shutterpress
TWO penalties from captain Robert Briggs ensured South Shields maintained their unbeaten start in the league in their top-six clash with old promotion adversaries Warrington Town.
A strong first half display built the platform for the Mariners’ win with Darius Osei also on target.
Warrington’s second of the game was too late for the Yellows in front of a bumper 2,148-stron...
