Matlock Town 1-0 FC United of Manchester: Evans sends Town to the top

By Ian Richardson

MATLOCK TOWN 1

Evans 90

FC UNITED 0

EVANS ABOVE! Ioan Evans leads the celebrations with his Matlock Town teammates after his last-minute winner

IOAN Evans netted three minutes into stoppage time to preserve Matlock’s one hundred per cent League record.

The goal brought about obvious contrasting emotions. FC United could reflect that they were worth a point, Matlock also had a case for deserving the victory, and they were ecstatic at gaining the extra two points on offer.

United played some neat interpassing football, that win against Scarborough being an obvious confid...