South Shields 0-1 Buxton: Ashley on time to close the gap

By Tom Simmonds

SOUTH SHIELDS 0

BUXTON 1

Chambers 78

CRASH, BANG, WALLOP: Ash Chambers slots in his late winner for Buxton

PICTURE: Kev Wilson

BUXTON came out on top in this hard-fought top-three clash on South Tyneside courtesy of an Ash Chambers goal 12 minutes from time that clinched a crucial three points for the Bucks in the title race.

The visitors went into the game on the back on an impressive FA Cup run which has seen them reach the first round for the first time in 59 years and the Derbyshire outfit remain unbeaten in league and cup.

Buxton boss Gary Hayward was delighted t...