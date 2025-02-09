Goal king Louis Potts has given Leek Town an uplift

By Andrew Simpson

LAUGHING: Leek Town are on the up

PICTURE: Jim Booth

Josh Brehaut, Leek Town’s manager, admits that before December he wasn’t sure where his team’s next goal was coming from.

Two months later, the resurgent Blues have more than doubled their tally for the season.

“We just couldn’t score,” he told The NLP.

“I tried to make us solid defensively to compensate.”

Fortunes

The Staffordshire side’s fortunes changed after they signed Louis Potts a few weeks before Christmas.

On target against Leek for two different clubs last season – Avro first, and later Clitheroe – the strike...