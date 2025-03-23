Boss Sav starts the Silkmen party!

By Tony Bugby

MACCLESFIELD 2

Mendy 60, Elliott 68

BAMBER BRIDGE 1

Potts 38

ROBBIE SAVAGE described it as his greatest moment in football as Macclesfield FC won promotion to Vanarama National League North.

The Silkmen clinched the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier title with a nervy victory against Bamber Bridge.

Macclesfield had to come from behind as second-half goals from Laurent Mendy and Danny Elliott guaranteed top spot as joyous celebrations followed the final whistle.

And a jubilant Savage said: “I’m overwhelmed by emotion. I’ve been lucky enough to captain four teams in ...