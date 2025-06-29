Widnes confirm shock NPL resignation months after title win

Widnes have announced they have resigned from the Northern Premier League with immediate effect just months after securing a historic first ever promotion into the third tier of the Non-League game.

The Black and Whites were crowned as West Division champions on the final day of last season as Harry McGee’s goal helped them to a win against Trafford that ensured Michael Ellison’s side pipped Hednesford Town to top spot during the final 90 minutes of the campaign.

However, after withdrawing plans to renovate the Corpy Club site last month after initially agreeing a 36-year lease, the Widnes board have criticised a ‘lack of will or support’ from Halton Borough Council to overcome parking issues on the site.

That has brought an end to attempts to move into a home of their own after groundsharing at local Rugby League side Widnes Vikings’ at DCBL Stadium for over a decade.

UP AND AT ‘EM! Widnes parade the NPL West trophy PICTURES: Paul Watson and Darren Murphy

Statement

Despite those problems, there was still shock around the Non-League scene when Widnes confirmed their men’s first team were to be withdrawn from all competitions with immediate effect – but also clarified the decision will not impact on their junior section.

The Northern Premier League‘s Premier Division will now run with 21 teams during the 2025/26 season, meaning just three will be relegated into the fourth tier of the Non-League game as Widnes will take the bottom spot by default.

A club statement released on Sunday afternoon read: “Widnes Football Club has decided to withdraw its Men’s First team from all competitions with immediate effect.

“It is with great sadness that Widnes Football Club has decided to withdraw its Men’s First team from all competitions with immediate effect.

“The club has been funded by shareholders over the years with the aim of one day owning and operating our own ground, creating a sustainable working model not reliant on any group or individuals.

“We recently withdrew our application for the council-owned Corporation Club that we had agreed a 36-year lease on due to a lack of support or will from Halton Borough Council (HBC) to overcome parking issues at the site.

“The club engaged with HBC when the ground move was obviously in jeopardy.

“The HBC CEO responded with the offer of ‘pulling together a meeting’, which never materialised.

“The club did however meet with HBC Executive Officers where we laid out our short term and longer-term needs.

“We felt at that meeting that we had made headway.

Apologies

“Since then, the club had only received contact to confirm what we had discussed during our meeting.

“The club pressed for an update and then again for a further update with a deadline set for a response as footballing dates approached.

“No response was received, nor even to just acknowledge receipt.

“It’s not lost on us that the new Runcorn MP visited her local club calling it ‘a jewel in the crown’ of their community while we couldn’t even get an email reply or a simple congratulations as Northern Premier League West Champions from anyone at HBC or our local MP. We just don’t matter enough.

“We recently secured the future of our junior section, arranging for them to become Widnes FC Juniors under their own affiliation so that today’s news didn’t affect their football.

“The club offers our deepest apologies to our fans that we couldn’t deliver what we set out to do, despite our very best efforts.

“We would also like to thank our committee, players and staff for their professionalism over the last few testing weeks and for standing by us while we tried to work through the issues.

“Steven Irwin and Sean Miller together deserve special praise for working non-stop in a bid to start the season while accepting there weren’t any guarantees that we ever could.

“We would finally like to say a massive thanks to the committee at the Northern Premier League for all their help and support over the last seven years.

“To all member clubs and fans, thank you – keep supporting non-league!

“It’s a very sad day for us all at the club and we really do hope you keep your fires burning.”

