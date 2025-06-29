Dorking Wanderers boss Marc White handed six-game ban for podcast comment

Connect with us

Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White has been handed a six-game touchline ban for a comment he made in reference to female officials on a podcast earlier this year.

The Wanderers boss made such remarks whilst speaking about his disciplinary record on the Under the Cosh podcast earlier this year, as his side prepared to face rivals .

He said: “Fantastic record last year. I think 12-stadium ban it was in total, which beat my previous best”

“This year, I’ve gone easy. Obviously, there are more women referees now, so you have to pay a bit more respect. Do you know what I mean?

Club statement

“You have to pay a bit more respect like… help them park. Do you know what I mean? I’m getting a bit better.”

The Association reacted by charging White with using insulting or abusive words in an interview and stated it was ‘an aggravated breach’ of the rules as it contained a reference to gender.

The long-serving boss has now been handed a six-game touchline ban.

It will come into effect on the first day of the new South season.

Reacting to the news via their social media outlets, Wanderers said: “Following (intended fun) comments made on a podcast regarding women drivers, first team manager Marc White has received a six-game touchline suspension to be served from the beginning of the league season.”

