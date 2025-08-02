Connect with us

Northern Premier League

Milligan building a bridge

Jamie Milligan is hoping to lead a resurgence at Northern Premier League club Bamber Bridge.

By Andrew Simpson

MOMENTUM: Jamie Milligan is looking to continue Bamber Bridge’s resurgence from the end of last season
PICTURE: Ruth Hornby

ASKED straight after the final game of last season to look ahead, Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan admitted he couldn’t.
“I don’t even know if I’ll be here,” he said.
It’s unsurprising his job had taken a toll; the club effectively ran out of money in September, and launched an online fundraiser to ward off a threat to its short-term future.
The team started March inside the table’s bottom four, only to prevail in six of their remaining 10 games to...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Northern Premier League

  •

    Sean steadied the Blues ship

    Sean McConville’s start in management may have been unconventional but he’s emerged stronger for it.

  •

    CLINICAL SHAYMEN BASH UP THE NASH

    ROUND UP By Andy Mitchell JAMIE Cooke and Will Harris netted either side of half-time as FC Halifax Town bagged a 2-0 victory at Curzon Ashton ahead of next weekend’s National League opener. Cooke was on hand to convert a Florent Hoti corner to give Adam Lakeland’s side the lead...

  •

    UTS AIMING TO MAKE IT TIME LUCKY

    NPL EAST By Jon Couch DUNSTON UTS head into the new season looking to make it third time lucky in their quest for promotion into NPL Premier after play-off final defeats in each of the last two seasons. With eight other north-east clubs competing in the division this season and...

  •

    ROBINS GET A WARNING FROM STEVE

    NPL PREMIER By Jon Couch NO-NONSENSE boss Steve Cunningham has warned his Ashton United side to toughen up if they are to realise their promotion dream. The Robins battled their way into the NPL Premier play-off positions last season, only to be edged out by Worksop Town, who eventually went...