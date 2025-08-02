Northern Premier League
Milligan building a bridge
Jamie Milligan is hoping to lead a resurgence at Northern Premier League club Bamber Bridge.
More in Northern Premier League
Sean steadied the Blues ship
Sean McConville’s start in management may have been unconventional but he’s emerged stronger for it.
CLINICAL SHAYMEN BASH UP THE NASH
ROUND UP By Andy Mitchell JAMIE Cooke and Will Harris netted either side of half-time as FC Halifax Town bagged a 2-0 victory at Curzon Ashton ahead of next weekend’s National League opener. Cooke was on hand to convert a Florent Hoti corner to give Adam Lakeland’s side the lead...
UTS AIMING TO MAKE IT TIME LUCKY
NPL EAST By Jon Couch DUNSTON UTS head into the new season looking to make it third time lucky in their quest for promotion into NPL Premier after play-off final defeats in each of the last two seasons. With eight other north-east clubs competing in the division this season and...
ROBINS GET A WARNING FROM STEVE
NPL PREMIER By Jon Couch NO-NONSENSE boss Steve Cunningham has warned his Ashton United side to toughen up if they are to realise their promotion dream. The Robins battled their way into the NPL Premier play-off positions last season, only to be edged out by Worksop Town, who eventually went...