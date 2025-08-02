Milligan building a bridge

By Andrew Simpson

MOMENTUM: Jamie Milligan is looking to continue Bamber Bridge’s resurgence from the end of last season

PICTURE: Ruth Hornby

ASKED straight after the final game of last season to look ahead, Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan admitted he couldn’t.

“I don’t even know if I’ll be here,” he said.

It’s unsurprising his job had taken a toll; the club effectively ran out of money in September, and launched an online fundraiser to ward off a threat to its short-term future.

The team started March inside the table’s bottom four, only to prevail in six of their remaining 10 games to...