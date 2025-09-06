Connect with us

Richards milestone is a steely response

Stocksbridge Park Steels took a small step forward by winning a game for the first time this season last weekend on a landmark day for manager Ian Richards.

By Andrew Simpson

LANDMARK: Stocksbridge PS boss Ian Richards
PIC: Mike Bayly

Their manager, Ian Richards, made it to a big milestone the same afternoon; his side’s FA Cup success at Wombwell Town marked 500 matches in the dugout since stepping up to the National League System.
“I had no idea until you pointed it out,” he told The NLP. “It’s a good job we won then!”
As a reward, he will return to the scene of one his fondest memories after the South Yorkshire club were paired ...

