Northern Premier League
Richards milestone is a steely response
Stocksbridge Park Steels took a small step forward by winning a game for the first time this season last weekend on a landmark day for manager Ian Richards.
STEVEN THE SAVIOUR AS REDS REVEL IN VICTORY
By Richard Scott BAMBER BRIDGE 1 WORKINGTON 2 STEVEN Swinglehurst’s stoppage-time strike gave Workington their first win of the season away at Bamber Bridge. Darren Edmondson‘s side had only picked up one point from their opening six games - at home to Ashton United. However, the Cumbria side finally have...
Quick-fire double key after Abbott’s red card
By Steve Wood FC UNITED OF M’CHESTER 2 CLEETHORPES TOWN 0 CLEETHORPES’ captain Bradley Abbott’s second-half dismissal proved decisive, as FC United took advantage to remain top of the table with a 2-0 home victory. The visitors began fast out of the blocks and created the game’s first chance when...
TWO GOALS, EASY THREE POINTS FOR HOLY BLUES
By Rob Hughes GAINSBORO’ TR 2 WARRINGTON T 0 A PAIR of Gainsborough Trinity goals either side of half-time condemned bottom-five visitors Warrington Town to another defeat in Lincolnshire. Armed with a fourth consecutive league clean sheet, Trinity have moved back to third in the table with three straight wins....
Pitmen cleverly climb out of a hole
By Garry Clarke WARRINGTON RY 2 HEDNESFORD TN 2 NATHAN Blissett’s 84th-minute equaliser saw Hednesford Town snatch a draw away at the division’s only remaining unbeaten side in Warrington Rylands. The hosts led after three minutes when the visitors didn’t clear Ben Hardcastle’s free-kick. The ball dropped to Jake Burton...