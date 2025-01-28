Blyth Spartans 2-1 Mickleover Sports: Three key takeaways from a crucial victory

By Liam Rafferty

Blyth Spartans secured a vital win at Croft Park against fellow relegation battlers Mickleover Sports in the Northern Premier League.

Goals from Charlie Aitken and Cyril Giraud in the second half secured the victory after trailing 1-0 before the break.

But what can we learn from this hard-fought victory?

A home hoodoo broken

Blyth’s struggles at home this season have been well-documented.

Before Saturday, their home form was dire – to put it lightly.

This was only their second league win at home all season with the first dating back to September 10th, when Billy Gordon’s tap-in secured a 1-0 victory over Workington in a Tuesday night game.

Since then, the ‘Green Army’ had endured five losses and three draws at Croft Park, failing to capitalise on home advantage.

To make matters worse, Saturday 3.00pm fixtures have been particularly unkind to the Spartans.

Their last Saturday home league win before this game was on December 30, 2023 – over a year ago – when JJ Hooper’s last-minute strike sealed a 2-1 win against South Shields in the National League North.

This long-awaited victory may finally lift the Croft Park curse.

With confidence restored at home, it could prove pivotal in Blyth’s relegation battle.

The fight to survive

Despite the win, Blyth remained rooted to the bottom of the Northern Premier League table with 16 points.

Basford United and Mickleover sit just ahead with 24 points, while Bamber Bridge have 27.

Crucially, Prescot Cables – the team outside the relegation zone – are on 29 points.

Blyth needs a significant turnaround to close the 13-point gap to safety.

However, they have two games in hand on Basford and one on Mickleover, which could play a decisive role.

The immediate focus now turns to this Saturday’s away game against Basford United.

A win there could narrow the gap further and keep Spartans’ survival hopes alive.

It’s shaping up to be a must-win encounter for Nathan Haslam and Michael Connor’s side.

Giraud shines for the Green Army

Giraud continues to be a standout performer for Blyth.

The 24-year-old French winger, signed from Bishop Auckland in November, has cemented his place in the starting lineup with his electric displays.

On Saturday, Giraud grabbed the equaliser for the home side and was a constant threat, though he’ll know he could have added more to his tally.

His absence was sorely felt during Tuesday’s defeat to Ashton United, where Blyth struggled to create chances without him on the left flank and lost 3-0 at home.

Keeping Giraud fit and firing will be crucial as the Spartans fight to climb out of the relegation zone.

This victory over Mickleover may have provided Blyth with a glimmer of hope in a challenging season.

Can they build on this result and turn their season around?