Hebburn Town complete signing of Consett winger Ali Alshabeeb

Northern Premier League East Division new-boys Hebburn Town have swooped to sign winger Ali Alshabeeb from former Northern League rivals Consett.

The highly-rated forward scored the opening goal when his former club met his new employers in the 2019/20 FA Vase Final last month.

However, he was unable to prevent Consett from falling to a 3-2 defeat in their first ever visit to the home of football, despite providing a constant menace to the Hebburn defence through a pulsating 90 minutes.

He has now become the Hornets first signing of the summer as Kevin Bolam looks to prepare a squad capable of challenging in their first ever season at step four.

The Hornets boss told the club website: “Ali is a fantastic addition to our squad.

“He brings blistering pace, technical ability and, of course, goals to our group.

“The lad was brilliant for Consett against us in the Vase final and a few of our lads mentioned how much of a handful he was after the game.

“Ali is a great age being only 20 years old and fits the criteria of the type of players we are looking to recruit to add to an already strong group.

“Myself, Mick and the staff are looking forward to working with Ali and we know he’ll be another fans favourite amongst the Hornets faithful”