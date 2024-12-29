HAYES & YEADING U 1 SUTTON COMMON R 0

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

By Ryan Cripps

■ A late goal from sub Adrian Clifton saw Hayes & Yeading squeeze past Sutton Common Rovers.

Amos Nasha fizzed a long-range effort just over early on for the hosts, before Ezra Agyiri’s curler from range was saved by home stopper Juliusz Pazio.

Nasha met Herson Alves’ free-kick from the right, but Prince Adefoke turned it away from under his crossbar.

Agyiri sent another effort wide. The second half lacked quality and chances were few and far between.

Pazio kept out a Daniel Pepple effort and the game was nearly over when a c...