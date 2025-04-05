Felixstowe & Walton United: Charlie Warren’s an angel for Stuart Broadley’s Seasiders

Charlie Warren can be Felixstowe & Walton United’s best yet

By Matt Badcock

Felixstowe & Walton United boss Stuart Boardley reckons young star Charlie Warren can already lay claim to being the Seasiders’ best-ever player – and it’s no surprise EFL scouts are watching.

Boardley – who signed Warren from Needham Market – hailed the way he has taken the interest in his stride and continued to play a leading role in their promotion bid.

The 20-year-old wideman has hit 31 goals in all competitions this season, with the Suffolk outfit in the thick of an epic Isthmian North promotion race.

...