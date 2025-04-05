They’re Pup for the Cup at West

WE’VE had Non-League Day – now get ready for Non-League Dogs Day!

West Didsbury & Chorlton have come up with a novel way to include man’s best friend to matchday procedings by hosting a special afternoon for pooches at their Recreation Ground home.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 12 during the club’s women’s team’s home match with Bury FC.

And whether it’s Paul Pugba or St. Bernardo Silva taking in a game while enjoying the spring sunshine, there’s something for pups of all shapes and sizes to enjoy.

The match kicks off at 2pm and entry is free for all humans and canines.

There’ll be a Best in Show competition on the pitch at half-time and dog treats will be on hand for all dogs in attendance.

The event is sponsored by the club’s supporters’ group Union 1908 with prizes donated by local pet shop Betty & Butch.

You’d be barking mad to miss it!