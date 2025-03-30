Harry Hugo has winning formula at Farnham Town

By Jon Couch

Visionary Harry Hugo reckons his all-conquering Farnham Town will be a ‘force to be reckoned with’ in Step 3 next season – so long as they act like a Step 2 club!

The proud club owner led the celebrations as Town clinched back-to-back championships by sealing the Isthmian South Central title this week with six matches to spare.

It took the Surrey club into all new territory in the Step 3 Southern League Premier South for next season.

And entrepreneur Hugo insists their ambitions don’t end there.

Believe

“I don’t like standing still, there’s no fun in that, I always want to push ...