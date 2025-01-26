Ashford United co-owner hands himself top job

By Neil Harvey

AXE: Danny Kedwell

Ashford United co-owner Lloyd Hume dismissed manager Danny Kedwell after a stuttering run of form – and then promptly took on the job himself.

Kedwell, 41, was axed after eight months in the Nuts & Bolts hotseat following Saturday’s 3-1defeat by Sevenoaks Town – their third successive loss in Isthmian South East.

United sat in 10th place in the league, seven points off a play-off place before yesterday, but that wasn’t enough for the former Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Ebbsfleet United striker to keep his job.

Kedwell appeared in The NLP just a fortn...