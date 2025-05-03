Connect with us

Northern Premier League West

Hednesford Town 2-0 Congleton Town: Gavin Hurren enjoys ‘proudest day’

Gavin Hurren admitted it was his proudest day in football, sealing promotion to Step 3 just six months after taking charge of Hednesford Town.
PITMEN PARTY: Hednesford Town players and staff celebrate promotion PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

By David Lawrence

HEDNESFORD TOWN 2
Jervis 45+7 pen, Bearne 90+4

CONGLETON T 0

Goals from Jake Jervis and Jack Bearne steered the Pitmen to victory in their Northern Premier League Division One West play-off final.
The Bears pushed for an equaliser after Jervis' opener, but were reduced to ten men before Bearne added the second in the dying seconds of the game.
