Northern Premier League West
Hednesford Town 2-0 Congleton Town: Gavin Hurren enjoys ‘proudest day’
Gavin Hurren admitted it was his proudest day in football, sealing promotion to Step 3 just six months after taking charge of Hednesford Town.
Widnes: Sean Miller’s all White now!
Sean Miller can remember when a 1-0 win for Widnes on the season’s final day earned a reprieve from relegation.
Widnes 1-0 Trafford: Harry McGee lifts Widnes to historic upgrade!
Widnes sealed the title and promotion to the Northern Premier League Premier Division with a narrow victory over Trafford.
Clitheroe FC: Danny Wilkins has got the board’s backing
There was a moment when Danny Wilkins realised that becoming Clitheroe FC’s next chairman might not be such a mad idea.
Congleton Town: Richard Duffy has learnt to expect the unknown
Closing in on 200 games in the dugout, Congleton Town boss Richard Duffy was thinking only of the previous one.