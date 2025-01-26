Biggleswade FC: Local project is a Bigg deal

FC grant funding benefits schools

By James Reid

Biggleswade FC are hoping to embed themselves deeper into the community by putting precious grant funding to good use.

FC have already used previous money from league sponsors Pitching In’s Trident Community Foundation scheme to put on a matchday experience for students from Ivel Valley School, followed by a summer tournament for disabled children.

Now, club chairman Jeremy Reynolds is hoping a fresh round of funding can help Biggleswade expand their tournament offering and foster even greater links with locals as it seeks a permanent home in ...