Bashley FC: Pals rally in aid of Jordan Chiedozie

Bashley ace in M-way horror

By Jon Couch

Devastated team-mates of Bashley FC have started a fundraising appeal for popular player Jordan Chiedozie after he suffered ‘life-changing, and potentially life-threatening’ injuries when he was hit by a car on a motorway hard shoulder.

Chiedozie, 30, was travelling with club physio Reighan Taylor on the way back from the Southern League Division One South game at Tavistock last Saturday when they pulled over onto the hard shoulder of the M27, between junctions 2 and 3 eastbound near Southampton, after a tyre blew at around 10.30pm.

Both were stood o...