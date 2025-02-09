Congleton Town: Richard Duffy has learnt to expect the unknown

By Andrew Simpson

Closing in on 200 games in the dugout, Congleton Town boss Richard Duffy was thinking only of the previous one.

Given it was a 5-1 defeat, and a result that ended a 15-match run without losing in the league, he could be forgiven for wanting to quickly forget about it.

“That’s management summed up,” Duffy told The NLP.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen next; there was no indication we were about to put in a performance like that, yet we did.

Milestone

“It’s a reminder that you should never think you’ve cracked it!”

He reached the milestone number when the Bears be...