Salaam Shaheen: We are proud of Hart and soul

By Matt Badcock

FC Hartlepool were playing on a pitch without a barrier, stands or floodlights just a couple of years ago – now they’re thriving at Step 6 of the National League System and aiming for more.

An integral factor of the Northern League Division Two outfit’s rise has, like many Non-League clubs, been a hardworking board and volunteers.

Promotion from the Weirside League last season – and reaching ground grading – has seen their Grayfields home upgraded rapidly.

And that’s been thanks to the help of the Premier League Stadium Fund that has seen more than £207m has been distributed...