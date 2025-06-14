Connect with us

FA Vase

Jamie’s joy is topped with ‘icing on the cake’

Jamie Coyle says winning the Seniors World Cup with England for a third time has put the ‘icing on the cake’ of an incredible season.

JAMIE Coyle says winning the Seniors World Cup with England for a third time has put the ‘icing on the cake’ of an incredible season.
Coyle called time on his Non-League playing career after his Whitstable Town team beat AFC Whyteleafe in the Isuzu FA Vase final at Wembley last month.
However, the man who served a number of Kent clubs with distinction then wanted to make it a hat-trick of Seniors World Cup successes – and duly obliged as England retained their title in bizarre circumstances.
“I’m really grateful to have done that and thoroughly enjoyed it,” he told The NLP. “The tournament w...

