FA Vase
Jamie’s joy is topped with ‘icing on the cake’
Jamie Coyle says winning the Seniors World Cup with England for a third time has put the ‘icing on the cake’ of an incredible season.
Isuzu sign on for three more years!
Isuzu have extended their sponsorship of the FA Trophy and FA Vase after signing a deal to run until the end of the 2027-28 season.
Mark Carruthers: Analysing Northern League clubs’ recent decline in the FA Vase
There was once a time, not so long ago, when the FA Vase appeared to be the exclusive property of Northern League clubs. Between Whitley Bay making history with the first of three consecutive final wins in 2008 to an all-North East final between Hebburn Town and Consett in 2020,...
Coyle bows out in style!
Whitstable Town player-boss Jamie Coyle called time on his glittering Non-League playing career after his FA Vase success – now, though, he’s going all out to win a World Cup!
Ronald gifts send-off for boss Coyle to savour
Talk about finishing in style! Not just Ronald Sithole, whose extra-time winner was worthy of settling any Wembley final but, more fittingly, his Whitstable Town boss Jamie Coyle, who signed off his 25-year playing career with the biggest win of his life on the grandest of stages.