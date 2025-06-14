Connect with us

National League

Coyle backs teen ace to shine

Whitstable Town boss Jamie Coyle is tipping teenage goalkeeper Josh Robson to have a bright future after he jumped up the ladder to join Sutton United.

By John Lyons

The 18-year-old is a product of the Oyster-men’s academy and impressed whenever called up for first team duty by the winners last term. That brought him to the attention of the U’s, who have snapped him up.

“It’s an exciting move for Josh and I believe it’s only the start of his journey,” Coyle told The . “He’s a hot prospect for the future and has all the attributes to push on. He’s got a great mentality and is willing to learn.”

Coyle believes all at the club deserve a pat on the back for playing their part in Robson’s development.

“We want to play youngsters and give them a chance to showcase their ability,” he added. “To see someone have an impact and get into the National League is brilliant.

“It’s great for us as a management team, for the coaches in the academy and the club. The club want to push these youngsters on and hopefully it will help us attract the next Josh Robson.”

