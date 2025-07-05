Connect with us

Step 5/6 and below

Shields boss pays tribute to Coppen

manager Brian Smith has paid an emotional tribute to defender Curtis Coppen after he passed away two weeks ago.

Smith’s side returned to action for the first time since Coppen’s sad passing as they claimed a 3-0 win in a friendly with Northern Alliance neighbours Percy Main.

It proved an emotional occasion following the loss of former winner Coppen as players, officials, coaches and over 350 supporters in attendance held a minute of applause at kick off.

Smith paid tribute to his players for how they have dealt with the loss of a much loved team-mate at the Division One club.

He told : “It was good to get into a game but it was always going to be a strange one because of the massive hole that has been left behind with Curtis.

“The minute’s applause for him, you can’t imagine how that would impact on the players. Some knew him very well, some had just met him but he was one in the dressing room that would look after a team-mate no matter what.

“They all loved him and I wasn’t sure which way it would go when the game got underway because it’s so difficult after the emotion of that.

“He would have loved this season because we will be much better this year and Curtis was always about trying to improve. He knew about the signings we had made so he got excited about what could lie ahead.

“He’s going to be a massive miss for us.”

MUCH LOVED: Curtis Coppen is fondly remembered by all at Northern League side North Shields
PICTURE: Chris Chambers – CJC Photo

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Step 5/6 and below

  •

    BRODIE BUNCH BUILDING BIG!

    North End lifted by Rich pickings By Chris Dunlavy RICHARD Brodie is hoping a triple transfer raid on rivals Chadderton can propel Glossop North End into promotion contention. Ethan Sutcliffe, Jordan Schofield and James Purfield were all key members of the Chadderton side that finished sixth in the North West...

  •

    CREDIT BANK NEW BOSSES

    PAUL Harris and Steve Goss have been appointed as the new joint managers of South West Peninsula Premier West side Crediton United. The pair have replaced Dan Western, who had been at the helm for two years, and his assistant Jason Cook who both quit after the end of the...

  •

    Bosses launch Swift raid on LR

    LUTTERWORTH Town’s new joint management team have snapped up several players from the defunct Hinckley Leicester Road for the coming United Counties Premier South season. Taking over at the Swifts are former Aylestone Park striker Matt Langham, who played for Lutterworth last season, and Callum Earls, who was with Hinckley...

  •

    TIGERS HUNT FOR A CHIEF

    HOLBEACH United are looking for a new manager to lead the club in their new Eastern Counties First Division North season. The Tigers have parted company with Chris Carter, who joined two years ago as assistant manager to Danny Clifton before taking charge at the end of the 2023-24 season....