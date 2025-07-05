Shields boss pays tribute to Coppen

North Shields manager Brian Smith has paid an emotional tribute to defender Curtis Coppen after he passed away two weeks ago.

Smith’s side returned to action for the first time since Coppen’s sad passing as they claimed a 3-0 win in a friendly with Northern Alliance neighbours Percy Main.

It proved an emotional occasion following the loss of former FA Vase winner Coppen as players, officials, coaches and over 350 supporters in attendance held a minute of applause at kick off.

Smith paid tribute to his players for how they have dealt with the loss of a much loved team-mate at the Northern League Division One club.

He told The NLP: “It was good to get into a game but it was always going to be a strange one because of the massive hole that has been left behind with Curtis.

“The minute’s applause for him, you can’t imagine how that would impact on the players. Some knew him very well, some had just met him but he was one in the dressing room that would look after a team-mate no matter what.

“They all loved him and I wasn’t sure which way it would go when the game got underway because it’s so difficult after the emotion of that.

“He would have loved this season because we will be much better this year and Curtis was always about trying to improve. He knew about the signings we had made so he got excited about what could lie ahead.

“He’s going to be a massive miss for us.”