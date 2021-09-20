Fawcett steps down as joint-manager at Whitley Bay

By Mark Carruthers

Tony Fawcett has stepped down as joint-manager of Ebac Northern League Division One club in the aftermath of Saturday’s 4-2 home win against Billingham Town.

The former Ryton and Crawcrook Albion boss tendered his resignation on Saturday and the news was formally announced by the Hillheads club just under 24 hours later.

Fawcett is keen on a quick return to the dugout and is hoping to secure a role working on his own after spending the last 19 months working alongside Derek Forrest as joint managers of the four-time FA Vase winners.

The Ebac Northern League Division One club have confirmed Forrest will continue in his role and will take charge of his first game as sole manager when his side travel to Seaham Red Star next Saturday.

Fawcett paid tribute to a number of key figures at Hillheads as part of an emotional statement confirming his departure.

Part of the statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign as joint manager of Whitley Bay FC.

“Having been a long term goal to manage this club, my local boyhood club, I feel it is in the best interests of everyone involved that I step down from my position.

“I have always been a manager and I have struggled to cope with the sharing of that role.

“That is not to say there are any issues between myself and Derek, who has only ever been supportive in the role and I would like to thank him publicly for working with me.

“I would like to finish by publicly thanking the fans. I

“I have genuinely felt cared for at the club and always enjoyed the positive comments they give me on a regular basis.

“Good people make a good club and from the tea hut to the club shop, to Jason, to the scran van, to the bar staff, Whitley Bay FC is full of them.”