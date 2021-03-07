Welsh round-up: Bala help Nomads as Saints are held

By Carl Field

BATTLING Bala Town did reigning Premier League champions Connah’s Quay Nomads a huge favour as they held The New Saints to a goalless draw at Park Hall.

Third-placed Bala, who like the top two have only lost once this season, were full value for their point on the road.

It took them to within nine points of the top, with a game in hand, but crucially opened things up for the Nomads.

Goals from George Horan and Mike Wilde ensured Andy Morrison’s men hit back to beat Newtown 2-1 despite being down to ten men for much of the game after Jamie Insall’s early dismissal.

That made l...