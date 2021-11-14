DIARY OF A GROUND HOPPER: South Liverpool 3-1 Garstang

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 6TH SOUTH LIVERPOOL 3 GARSTANG 1

FOX and I arrive at Aigburth, Liverpool, just as the heavens open. It is also blowing a gale, turning the River Mersey into a white-topped surge of dirty brown water.

Fortunately, they play on Plastic Fantastic, so there’s no danger of the game being postponed.

If one thing can be guaranteed in football, it is the friendly welcome visitors receive at Non-League venues in these parts and today doesn’t disprove that assertion. Spectators enter the ground through a clubhouse-cumcafé reception building and then pay at a table by the back door....