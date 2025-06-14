Chris Dunlavy
Chris Dunlavy: Is this play-off system fair? Stats certainly stack it up!
How fair are the National League play-offs? Not very according to York City, who last week published an open letter criticising the current system and calling for “immediate reform”.
More in Chris Dunlavy
-
Chris Dunlavy: Simon Grayson’s got his work cut out!
Hartlepool United fans can be forgiven for affording Simon Grayson the sort of welcome reserved for cold-callers and travelling salesmen.
-
WRITE TRURO OFF AT YOUR PERIL
Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL TRURO City will begin their first ever season in the National League as one of the hot favourites for relegation. After all, they started last season as one of the hot favourites for relegation. How they won the National South title with a...
-
Chris Dunlavy: Perilous Heed heading south
Gateshead lost a manager this week, but so much else has been squandered since the end of a deeply dispiriting season.
-
Chris Dunlavy: EFL clubs scared of cash cost
Julie-Anne Uggla, the co-owner of York City, should probably have dug into the history books before she published an open letter railing against the iniquity of the play-offs.