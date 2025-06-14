Connect with us

Chris Dunlavy

Chris Dunlavy: Is this play-off system fair? Stats certainly stack it up!

How fair are the National League play-offs? Not very according to York City, who last week published an open letter criticising the current system and calling for “immediate reform”.
HISTORY MAKERS: Oldham Athletic are the first fifth-placed team to reach the EFL PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

Chris Dunlavy delves deep into promotion archives

 
How fair are the National League play-offs? Not very according to York City, who last week published an open letter criticising the current system and calling for “immediate reform”.
The Minstermen finished second, six points behind champions Barnet and 23 clear of fifth-placed Oldham.
Yet it was the Latics who snatched promotion to the EFL, winning a one-sided play-off semi-final 3-0 at the LNER before going on to beat seventh-placed Southend at Wembley.
“At the very least, this outcome should provoke an honest re-evaluation of what fair...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Chris Dunlavy

  • JOB ON HIS HANDS: Simon Grayson will need all of his 20-year experience to turn things around at Hartlepool United, in action below PICTURE: Alamy JOB ON HIS HANDS: Simon Grayson will need all of his 20-year experience to turn things around at Hartlepool United, in action below PICTURE: Alamy

    Chris Dunlavy: Simon Grayson’s got his work cut out!

    Hartlepool United fans can be forgiven for affording Simon Grayson the sort of welcome reserved for cold-callers and travelling salesmen.

  •

    WRITE TRURO OFF AT YOUR PERIL

    Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL TRURO City will begin their first ever season in the National League as one of the hot favourites for relegation. After all, they started last season as one of the hot favourites for relegation. How they won the National South title with a...

  • EXODUS: Manager Carl Magnay is the latest to walk out at Gateshead PICTURE: Alamy EXODUS: Manager Carl Magnay is the latest to walk out at Gateshead PICTURE: Alamy

    Chris Dunlavy: Perilous Heed heading south

    Gateshead lost a manager this week, but so much else has been squandered since the end of a deeply dispiriting season.

  • FRONTING UP: York co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla FRONTING UP: York co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla

    Chris Dunlavy: EFL clubs scared of cash cost

    Julie-Anne Uggla, the co-owner of York City, should probably have dug into the history books before she published an open letter railing against the iniquity of the play-offs.