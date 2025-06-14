Connect with us

Columnists

Tony Incenzo: John Dennett’s tribute is just Ton-derful

One of my highlights during the past season was visiting Ashville FC on the day of their 75th anniversary celebrations where 100-year-old club founder John Dennett delivered an emotional speech.
MARKED IN HISTORY: Centurion John Dennett pictured outside his impressive mural

By Tony Incenzo

One of my highlights during the past season was visiting Ashville FC on the day of their 75th anniversary celebrations where 100-year-old club founder John Dennett delivered an emotional speech.
Dennett originally launched Ashville with his wife Joyce in 1949 as a junior football outfit.
The team’s name was adopted from the street they lived on back then – Ashville Road in Wallasey – and the aim was to give local boys somewhere to play.
Nowadays, Ashville possess 23 teams of all ages.
Mural
Filling their club president duties, Dennett must surely be the oldest serving offic...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Columnists