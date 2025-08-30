Connect with us

Chris Dunlavy: Ruthless Matt Uggla will one day regret Adam Hinshelwood decision

For a while there, it looked as if Matt Uggla had learned his lesson. In just 136 words, that illusion was shattered.
The statement that ended Adam Hinshelwood’s 18-month stint at York City was terse and brief and entirely unexpected.
“We would like to thank Adam for everything he has done for the club since his arrival early last year,” wrote 31-year-old Uggla.
The York owner has now sacked three managers in the two years since he bought the Minstermen along with his mother, Julie-Anne.
“We wish him nothing but the very best for the future,” the statement continued. “We look forward ...

