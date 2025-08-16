Connect with us

Columnists

FA Vase Factfile: Sixers all set to rise to the challenge

FA Vase Factfile brings us the facts and figures as this season’s competition gets underway.

Isuzu FA Vase
By Phil Annets @FATROPHYFACTFILE

FA Trophy Factfile brings us the facts and figures as this season's competitions get underway.
The 2025-26 Isuzu FA Vase kicks off with its biggest line-up in six years, and with it comes fresh chances for new names to carve out a piece of Wembley history.
From past winners aiming to roll back the years to debutants chasing a first taste of success, the early rounds are already packed with storylines.
FA Trophy Factfile highlights the standout numbers and quirks that shape the opening chapter of this season’s competition.
The stats behind the...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Columnists