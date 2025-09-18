Mark Carruthers: The rise of young supporters breathing new life into Non-League football

There are just under two months of the Non-League season behind us and there is one element of following the game at our level that has become more and more evident.

During the opening months of the campaign, I’ve covered fixtures across the National League, Northern Premier League and Northern League and I’ve taken in ties in various cup competitions.

Throughout that time I have started to notice something rather heartening about those hearty folk who follow Non-League clubs across the region.

At the risk of being accused of a sweeping generalisation, some outsiders may well view the stereotypical Non-League supporter as an older person, who has stood on the terraces for years in a steadfast show of support for their local club.

Enthusiastic

Someone who has seen it and been through it all with their beloved clubs, experienced those memorable FA Cup ties and the heartbreaking lows that have become too familiar for anyone’s liking.

Yet in recent months, there appear to have been clear signs that a younger element has thrown their enthusiastic support behind their local Non-League club and the energy and noise they provide at games has been a more than welcome addition to matchday.

Credit should also go to the clubs themselves, who far from being suspicious over an unexpected show of support, have embraced it with both hands and are doing all they can to make these youngsters a key part of their setup.

I ventured to Hebburn Town on Tuesday night for their home game with Northern Premier League rivals Workington and a young band of supporters that numbered somewhere in the teens earlier in the season has now risen to a figure approaching the 50-mark.

A growing number of young fans are bringing colour, noise and energy to Non-League terraces PICTURE: Alamy

Youthful

Their support was unwavering throughout the game, their enthusiasm never dipped below a highly impressive level and their efforts were rewarded when the Hornets claimed a late win in front of the stand in which they were housed.

Hebburn, a community club to its very core, has embraced their new-found support by awarded free season tickets and scarves in return for non-stop noise and backing for Daniel Moore’s men.

The now-dubbed Hebburn Ultras are far from alone in bringing a youthful feel for supporters across the North East non-league scene and in recent months I have witnessed similar displays at the likes of Newcastle Benfield, Heaton Stannington, Whickham, Consett and many others that I can only apologise for failing to mention.

There is constant talk over the long-term future of the Non-League game and just how sustainable it is for clubs to push forwards over the coming years.

With the introduction of young supporters, and the clubs’ willingness to welcome their support and embrace it, there is plenty of reason for to be positive about what could lie ahead.

