Mark Carruthers: Can Whitley Bay recreate their FA Vase heroics this season?

The FA Vase makes a welcome return this weekend just 103 days after Whitstable Town became the latest winners of the competition with a 2-1 Wembley win against AFC Whyteleafe.

Three goals probably doesn’t do justice to what was a thrilling final where both sides created a whole host of chances under the famous arch – but it was the Oystermen that became the newest name on the trophy.

In my time covering the North East Non-League scene, I have been fortunate enough to witness a whole host of Wembley wins for clubs from the region as the likes of North Shields, South Shields and Morpeth Town enjoyed historic days at the home of football.

Of course, the North East can boast the most successful club in the history of the Vase with Whitley Bay heading into Saturday’s trip to Darlington Town looking to kickstart a run that could end with their fifth final win.

FA Vase Love Affair

For those involved with the NLP, our readers, and more importantly (no offence to all previously mentioned!!), North East football supporters, the achievements of the likes of Paul Chow, Lee Kerr and Paul Robinson will live long in the memory as the Bay clinched three consecutive Vase final wins between 2009 and 2011.

The man who led them to a historic treble was Ian Chandler, who ironically kick-started the Northern League club’s love affair with the competition during his time as a player as he scored the only goal of their final win against Tiptree United in 2002.

Quite simply, the men from Hillheads wrote their names all over the history books and into North East football folklore as they made Wembley their second home.

So what of the modern day Whitley Bay?

Sights Set on Wembley

There is a new feel about around the side this season and although 11 wins stand between them and an unprecedented fifth Wembley win, there should be an air of positivity as they set out on the road to Wembley once again.

As it stands, in the admittedly early stages of the Northern League season, Jay Bates’ side sit at the top of the Northern League Division One table with four wins and two draws from their six league games.

Incredibly, they have scored at least three goals in every league fixture so far and after conceding nine goals in their first three league games, they have kept clean sheets against Newcastle Benfield, Marske United and Carlisle City over the two weeks.

Although it would be far too early to suggest a new Chow and Kerr are making their presence felt already, the form of forward duo Mackenzie Sharpe and former Blackpool youngster Leyton Campbell offers further reason for hope.

In the Bay’s seven competitive fixtures during a ridiculously hectic opening month of the season, the duo have hit a combined 13 goals between them.

Only Northern Premier League East Division club Heaton Stannington have stopped Whitley Bay from scoring this season as they battled their way to a 1-0 win in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at Hillheads.

That may well have brought an end to one Road to Wembley – but what price for the in-form Bay to make serious steps on the road to another over the coming weeks and months?

By Mark Carruthers

READ MORE: Jon Couch – Previewing the 2025/26 FA Vase and FA Trophy campaigns