Adam Virgo: Silly season is upon us again

Adam Virgo - BT Sport pundit

IF I was a National League manager called Neil (or Neal) I’d turn my phone off.

Neal Ardley’s departure from Notts County and the surprise parting of company with Neil Smith at Bromley this week means, after Jim Gannon left Stockport County in January, that three managers have now moved on when their side is sat in the play-offs. It’s unheard of, really.

Neil Smith really surprised me when the news came through. He will leave a legacy that will be hard to fill.

Promoted to the National League, never been in a relegation scrap since then and they have always bee...