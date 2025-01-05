Adam Virgo: You’ll be like kids at Christmas

Adam VIRGO

TV PUNDIT GIVES HIS EXPERT OPINION

BIG MOMENT: Josh Rees, right, wheels away after his goal for Dagenham & Redbridge beat AFC Wimbledon in the last round

PICTURE: Max Flego

SET PLAYS, corners – and in the case of Tamworth’s Tom Tonks – long throws, FA Cup upsets are built on key moments falling the underdogs’ way.

They can’t be wasted and ideally, you need to get a couple of good deliveries into the box early to set minds racing.

It’s no good when you’re 2-0 down after 20 minutes.

When you’re the lower-ranked side, the best way to try and even up the odds is from these mom...