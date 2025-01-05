ADAM VIRGO: Get ready for a title race to savour

Adam VIRGO

CREDIT: Adam Hinshelwood

THE National League title race is already shaping up to be a great one.

I get that York City have got money but, at this level, that’s not always easy because you have to get the balancing act of getting the players in for the right reasons.

But manager Adam Hinshelwood is doing a great job and, as I’ve written here before, deserves a lot of credit for taking them from strugglers to contenders.

That’s the National League in a nutshell. A new season can quite literally be a new start.

Forest Green Rovers are showing great resilience following their releg...