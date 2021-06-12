Chris Dunlavy: At last, we’ve found a voice

Chris DUNLAVY

AS the European Championships unfurl over the coming month, hundreds of players will take a knee. Many will not.

Both parties will be cheered and jeered, pilloried on social media and discussed in comment pieces. They will be tagged as traitors, as heroes, as woke virtue signallers or knuckle-dragging neanderthals.

Such division and entrenchment is hardly utopian. It is, however, a sign that football is finally inching out of the dark ages.

It is 26 years since UEFA banned footballers from making political statements, a response to the Swiss national ...