Tony Incenzo: County FA at the heart of Bedfordshire community

Tony INCENZO

talkSPORT RADIO’S NON-LEAGUE EXPERT

I HAVE always been really impressed by the altruistic work of County Football Associations up and down the country.

They are ultimately responsible for supporting the game at grassroots and Non-League level. This means there is an unstinting commitment towards ensuring that football is accessible to everyone with the best possible experience on offer.

As a case study, I went to see a match at the brand new Bedfordshire County FA 3G facility in Cranfield which was opened last month.

Neatly tucked away at the end of a new housing estate, the ...