Tony Incenzo: County FA at the heart of Bedfordshire community

Tony INCENZO
talkSPORT RADIO’S NON-LEAGUE EXPERT
I HAVE always been really impressed by the altruistic work of County Football Associations up and down the country.
They are ultimately responsible for supporting the game at grassroots and Non-League level. This means there is an unstinting commitment towards ensuring that football is accessible to everyone with the best possible experience on offer.
As a case study, I went to see a match at the brand new Bedfordshire County FA 3G facility in Cranfield which was opened last month.
Neatly tucked away at the end of a new housing estate, the ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login