Chris Dunlavy

Chris Dunlavy: Perilous Heed heading south

Gateshead lost a manager this week, but so much else has been squandered since the end of a deeply dispiriting season.

Carl Magnay’s departure has been on the cards since the final day, when a 0-0 draw with Southend United cost the Heed a play-off place.
Second on Boxing Day, the sale of key players Owen Oseni and Callum Whelan in January precipitated complete collapse, and left Magnay – by then taking pelters from fans – hinting darkly at problems behind the scenes.
Skipper Greg Olley didn’t even bother with hints, criticising the decision to sel...

Tackle the News

