Chris Dunlavy
Chris Dunlavy: Perilous Heed heading south
Gateshead lost a manager this week, but so much else has been squandered since the end of a deeply dispiriting season.
More in Chris Dunlavy
-
Chris Dunlavy: Play-off pause shifted power
Play-offs are inherently unfair, but the fate of York City and Forest Green Rovers feels particularly cruel.
-
FINALLY YORK GOT IT RIGHT!
Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL PLENTY TO SMILE ABOUT: Ollie Pearce, right, and York City have been fantastic all season PICTURE: Tom Poole WHEN Dean Brennan sat down last summer to plot Barnet’s return to the EFL, he reeled off a list of clubs he thought would provide...
-
SHRIMPS’ DEMISE WAS PREDICTED
Chris DUNLAVY A FEW weeks ago, I was driving home up the A1 after watching Doncaster Rovers beat Bradford City to seal promotion to League One. Up ahead, the traffic slowed, crawled and eventually stopped. Unfortunately, the car in front of me didn’t. I watched the whole catastrophe unfold in...
-
Chris Dunlavy: Matt Uggla has learnt from mistakes
Has anyone heard from Matt Uggla recently? No twitter spats? No accusations of incompetence? Funny that.