Mark Carruthers: South Shields’ appointment of Ian Watson is great news for Mariners

Timing is everything in football – so they say.

That is why Ian Watson’s appointment as the new manager of National League North club South Shields should be viewed as a major positive for Mariners supporters.

Nobody can accuse the former Darlington and Blyth Spartans left-back of prematurely jumping into the lead role in the dugout after he experienced a lengthy learning curve in several other roles over the last decade.

As his playing career came to an end, Watson quickly became a highly valued member of the Gateshead backroom staff in his role as a strength and conditioning coach as he worked under Malcolm Crosby, Neil Aspin, Steve Watson and Ben Clark at the International Stadium.

Watson stepped up to assistant manager under Mike Williamson following a supporter-led takeover of the Heed during the summer of 2019, and the duo led the Tynesiders to the National League North title and to their first-ever FA Trophy final during a four-year reign.

Watson followed Williamson to MK Dons and Carlisle United after their work with Gateshead captured the attention of a number of EFL clubs, as several offers were snubbed during the final months of their time on the south bank of the Tyne.

The new Mariners boss returned to Stadium: MK as first-team coach when his departure from Carlisle was confirmed, and he will now kickstart his managerial career after his appointment at South Shields was announced earlier this month.

Perfect Timing

By his own admission, the timing for both himself and the club feels right.

Watson has battled throughout his coaching career and has proven himself to professional players in the National League and League One.

His dedication, eye for detail and ability to motivate and coax improvement out of players have brought respect from players who have plied their trade at the top end of the game.

That fact should not be overlooked. With all due respect, unlike Williamson, who has over 150 appearances for Newcastle United and played in European competition for the Magpies, Watson’s playing career was spent entirely in the Non-League game, and he has forged his reputation purely based on the coaching work he has shown on the training pitch and on matchday.

His ability to foster a lengthy list of contacts and to utilise them effectively has been woefully underplayed.

When he and Williamson were appointed at Gateshead, they inherited a non-existent squad after the club were hauled back from the precipice by a last-minute supporter-led takeover.

Using his contacts within the North East game, Watson played an integral role in piecing together a squad that was able to challenge at the top end of the National League North table before breaking into the National League and establishing themselves within the top tier of the Non-League game.

Past Players Joining?

That list of contacts and eye for a player has only improved throughout his time in the EFL, and it would be no surprise to see a number of players who have worked under Watson in the recent past joining South Shields this summer.

However, more than anything, the reason his appointment at the 1st Cloud Arena feels like a positive move is because of the professionalism and high standards he will impose at every level of the club.

Watson will push his players and coaching staff towards and even beyond their limits to get the very best out of them and to make them realise the standards they must reach if they want to fall in line with his demanding approach and unique style of play.

As with any appointment, patience and understanding may well be needed, and immediate results should be a preference rather than a demand for the time being.

Taking a long-term view of Watson’s work, looking at the bigger picture of where he is trying to go and not getting carried away by the highs or drained by the lows should be the stance for supporters ahead of the new season.

Although nobody can predict the future and suggest inevitable success, South Shields supporters should be positive about Watson’s appointment, and he will deserve their full backing as he seeks to forge his own managerial career.

