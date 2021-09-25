Mark Harris: Stream of tears

Mark HARRIS

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE CHAIRMAN

The Big Debate feature in last week’s NLP provided a very upbeat picture of the potential impact of de-regulated live streaming of matches on Non-League football.

Each contributor saw streaming as a means for National League System clubs to tap new revenue streams from new and existing fans. The thing is, I’m not convinced. We need to be careful what we wish for because decisions like this often have unintended consequences.

Why Article 48 exists

The fundamental issue with live streaming is whether it adds to or detracts from clubs’ revenues.

T...