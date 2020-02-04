Fantasy Non-League Update – January 25, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 19th January 2020 through to Saturday 25th January 2020.

As you are reading this we have gone past the end of January 2020 and with this update being up to Saturday 25th January 2020 I thought I would take a look at who is in the running for our fifth Manager of the Month award for the 2019/20 FNL season.

Leading the January 2020 table is Hawks L [S] who have so far accumulated 1,908pts. They are 30pts ahead of second placed Firefly’s Flyers [S] and 33pts ahead of third placed Brad’s Boro Boys [S]. The top ten is covered by 151pts.

At the bottom is Nott’m Forest B Team [S] with 230pts they are currently 67pts adrift from their nearest rival The Lannen Fuds [S]. The bottom ten is covered by 118pts.

So, the top and the bottom is still up for grabs especially with quite a busy league programme this midweek.

In two weeks, I will be running the first substitution comparison exercise. Basically, I have saved a copy of the main FNL spreadsheet on the 31st December 2019 before I made your changes. So that saved spreadsheet will run alongside the spreadsheet with the subs activated and we will be able to tell whether or not you made the correct decision to use your subs.

If you would like to be included in the sub comparison then please contact the FNL Helpdesk.

Top 3 teams currently leading the January 2020 Manager of the Month.

Hawks L [S] 1,908pts (37th) Firefly’s Flyers [S] 1,878pts (3rd) Brad’s Boro Boys [S] 1,875pts (2nd)

Bottom Nott’m Forest B Team 230pts (1,180th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

Chupp’s Cavaliers [S] 616pts (528th) Uphill Downhill 572pts (588th) Applegarth Aces 571pts (223rd) Ridgeway Rovers [S] 557pts (24th) Dan Maria Utd 541pts (647th)

Bottom GetRidOfIt [S] 17pts (1,152nd)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 439pts

Vanarama National North – York City 508pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 531pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 511pts

Isthmian Premier – Folkstone Invicta 451pts

Southern Premier Central – Royston Town 443pts

Southern Premier South – Truro City 399pts

The Mixture – Berkhamsted 478pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Margate (Isthmian Premier) with 67pts.

